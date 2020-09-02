J.Jill Inc. [JILL] is -52.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE: JILL] price surged by 40.44 percent to reach at $0.16.

A sum of 97915043 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. J.Jill Inc. shares reached a high of $1.13 and dropped to a low of $0.5223 until finishing in the latest session at $0.54.

The average equity rating for JILL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on J.Jill Inc. [JILL]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for J.Jill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for J.Jill Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.Jill Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for JILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for JILL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

JILL Stock Performance Analysis:

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.33. With this latest performance, JILL shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5947, while it was recorded at 0.4298 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8071 for the last 200 days.

Insight into J.Jill Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.Jill Inc. [JILL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +56.51. J.Jill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.60.

Return on Total Capital for JILL is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,236.03. Additionally, JILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] managed to generate an average of -$34,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.J.Jill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

JILL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.Jill Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JILL.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 69.10% of JILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JILL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 935,419, which is approximately 29.237% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 494,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in JILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.24 million in JILL stock with ownership of nearly -65.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.Jill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL] by around 1,402,607 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,962,278 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 303,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,061,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JILL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,859 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,246,416 shares during the same period.