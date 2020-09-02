Inpixon [INPX] Is Currently -2.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] loss -2.50% or -0.03 points to close at $1.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2052567 shares. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Inpixon and FSI Team for Facility Management Solutions Incorporating Intelligent Maps to Combat COVID-19.

Businesses Can Visualize Areas of the Building That Have Poor Air Quality or Contaminated Assets, Dispatch Workers, and Quickly Navigate to Air Filters to be Replaced or Areas to be Sanitized.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced a collaboration agreement with FSI (FM Solutions) Limited (FSI), a market leader in facility management solutions and workplace technology, specifically, computer-aided facility management (CAFM) and integrated workplace management systems (IWMS). FSI is headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in North America, Australia and Asia.

It opened the trading session at $1.15, the shares rose to $1.17 and dropped to $1.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INPX points out that the company has recorded -54.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 2052567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3744, while it was recorded at 1.2180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1469 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.65 and a Gross Margin at -7.27. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -539.45.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -251.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -580.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -629.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.07. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$311,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.