Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $3

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [NASDAQ: HMHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.57%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Announces Integrated Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum Based on Best-Selling Memoir.

A Chance in the World Integrated SEL Curriculum offers engaging program based on gripping, culturally responsive literature by author Steve Pemberton.

Learning Company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today introduced A Chance in the World Integrated SEL Curriculum for students in grades 8-12, based upon the powerful memoir of the same name by best-selling author, philanthropist, and speaker Steve Pemberton. This unique, flexible SEL (social emotional learning) curriculum is designed to bring students and educators together around Steve Pemberton’s inspiring story of resilience, which portrays his traumatic experiences in the foster-care system and his quest to uncover the truth about his origins.

Over the last 12 months, HMHC stock dropped by -60.52%. The one-year Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.03. The average equity rating for HMHC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $275.78 million, with 125.46 million shares outstanding and 124.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, HMHC stock reached a trading volume of 2876194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMHC shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock. On August 03, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for HMHC shares from 8 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMHC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HMHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, HMHC shares dropped by -21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.48. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.38.

Return on Total Capital for HMHC is now -9.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.41. Additionally, HMHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] managed to generate an average of -$62,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HMHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company go to 5.00%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $268 million, or 94.00% of HMHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMHC stocks are: ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 19,465,570, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,368,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.2 million in HMHC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $18.14 million in HMHC stock with ownership of nearly -6.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [NASDAQ:HMHC] by around 11,604,702 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 17,090,054 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 88,393,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,088,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMHC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,449,673 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,749,792 shares during the same period.