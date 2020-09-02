Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] Is Currently -2.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.44 during the day while it closed the day at $3.23.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVFM stock has declined by -5.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.71% and lost -47.65% year-on date.

The market cap for EVFM stock reached $255.01 million, with 81.28 million shares outstanding and 80.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 5648769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

EVFM stock trade performance evaluation

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, EVFM shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $205 million, or 51.60% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 6.595% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 12,496,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.36 million in EVFM stocks shares; and LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, currently with $29.52 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 15,906,359 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 14,127,316 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 33,451,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,485,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,849,706 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,721,571 shares during the same period.

