Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] moved down -6.24: Why It’s Important

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] closed the trading session at $3.38 on 08/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.37, while the highest price level was $3.54. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Conduent HR and Learning Services Recognized in 1st Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment on Learning.

Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s first ever PEAK Matrix assessment on Learning. The report, Learning Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020, assesses 18 different providers on their overall capabilities and their impact on the market, including value delivered.

Everest Group identified Conduent’s Learning Solutions offerings across the entire value chain of learning services, from consulting, content development and delivery to learning administration, as a company strength. They also recognized Conduent’s partnership ecosystem, which provides clients innovation in delivery, including virtual reality/augmented reality, microlearning, curation of content, learning experience and pathways.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.48 percent and weekly performance of -11.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 76.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, CNDT reached to a volume of 2214225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conduent Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $9 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Conduent Incorporated stock. On May 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CNDT shares from 25 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Incorporated is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CNDT stock trade performance evaluation

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, CNDT shares gained by 76.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.53. Conduent Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.30.

Return on Total Capital for CNDT is now 0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.18. Additionally, CNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] managed to generate an average of -$28,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Conduent Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conduent Incorporated posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNDT.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $567 million, or 81.10% of CNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNDT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 38,149,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,081,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.98 million in CNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.18 million in CNDT stock with ownership of nearly 1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conduent Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT] by around 26,392,971 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 33,825,868 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 107,481,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,700,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,704,701 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 11,765,464 shares during the same period.