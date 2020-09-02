Cerence Inc. [CRNC] is 146.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ: CRNC] gained 4.70% on the last trading session, reaching $55.70 price per share at the time.

Cerence Inc. represents 36.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.95 billion with the latest information. CRNC stock price has been found in the range of $52.87 to $56.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, CRNC reached a trading volume of 1062313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerence Inc. [CRNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNC shares is $54.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cerence Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerence Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerence Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

Trading performance analysis for CRNC stock

Cerence Inc. [CRNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, CRNC shares gained by 34.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.78% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Cerence Inc. [CRNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.39, while it was recorded at 53.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.37 for the last 200 days.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerence Inc. [CRNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +62.57. Cerence Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.06.

Return on Total Capital for CRNC is now 3.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerence Inc. [CRNC] managed to generate an average of $71,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Cerence Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerence Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerence Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerence Inc. [CRNC]

There are presently around $2,185 million, or 89.34% of CRNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRNC stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 3,813,600, which is approximately 7.46% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,307,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.25 million in CRNC stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $156.55 million in CRNC stock with ownership of nearly -6.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerence Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ:CRNC] by around 14,202,002 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,560,717 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 16,459,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,222,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRNC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,534,169 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,174,919 shares during the same period.