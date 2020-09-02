Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell -73.27% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] price plunged by -7.16 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Provide Update on Continued Process Towards Completing Planned Merger.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber”) and Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) (“Viking”) are pleased to provide an update regarding the status of the closing the pending merger between Camber and Viking (the “Merger”).

As previously reported, Camber received comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on its draft Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) which was filed with the SEC in June 2020, as is customary and as was expected, and the parties are currently working to address those comments and re-file an amended Form S-4. However, due to the filing deadline of each company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which are due on August 14, 2020 (or in the case of Viking, on or before August 19, 2020, if the appropriate notification is filed), the parties determined that it was prudent to complete such filings before finalizing and filing an updated Form S-4, which can then be updated with financial information and related disclosures through June 30, 2020, to help reduce further delays with the SEC’s review and approval of such Form S-4.

A sum of 1881975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Camber Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.56 and dropped to a low of $0.48 until finishing in the latest session at $0.51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.66. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -39.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.77 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9138, while it was recorded at 0.5963 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3555 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 109,834, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.99% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 61,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16000.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 205,280 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 873 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,280 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 867 shares during the same period.