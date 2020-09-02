Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] is -37.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: BPYU] traded at a low on 08/31/20, posting a -3.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.53. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Brookfield Property Partners Reminds Unitholders of Substantial Issuer Bid Expiry.

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) reminds unitholders that its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $890 million of its limited partnership units (“BPY units”) for $12.00 per unit in cash will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 28, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2099322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for BPYU stock reached $565.32 million, with 55.30 million shares outstanding and 46.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, BPYU reached a trading volume of 2099322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

How has BPYU stock performed recently?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, BPYU shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.76 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.42.

Return on Total Capital for BPYU is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.03. Additionally, BPYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,004.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]

There are presently around $490 million, or 86.96% of BPYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPYU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,322,369, which is approximately -15.266% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,036,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.01 million in BPYU stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $34.21 million in BPYU stock with ownership of nearly 5.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPYU] by around 4,103,031 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 6,938,781 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 31,469,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,510,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPYU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 767,168 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,560,969 shares during the same period.