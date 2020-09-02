Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Stock trading around $2.51 per share: What’s Next?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] loss -1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $2.51 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Safety Assessment of First Group of Participants in Clinical Study of AT-301 Nasal Spray Being Developed for COVID-19.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announced a positive interim safety assessment from the first cohort of healthy participants in the Phase 1 clinical study using Atossa’s proprietary drug candidate AT-301 administered by nasal spray. This first group of 8 participants received a single dose of either AT-301A (placebo) or AT-301B (active drug). This blinded, positive assessment by the safety committee allows the study to now enroll the next cohort.

“This favorable safety review is an important milestone,” commented Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s President and CEO. “First in human studies typically have an early safety assessment to ensure the drug is not harming participants and this positive assessment allows us to continue enrolling patients, including at higher doses and in repeated dose cohorts. We look forward to completing this Phase 1 safety and tolerance study so that we can begin to investigate the safety and efficacy of AT-301 in preventing and/or mitigating a COVID-19 infection.”.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. represents 10.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.78 million with the latest information. ATOS stock price has been found in the range of $2.36 to $2.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 833.43K shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 1070559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.77. With this latest performance, ATOS shares dropped by -37.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.80 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -156.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,873,296 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,689, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 89,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in ATOS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.18 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 75,418 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 18,065 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 204,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,718 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,257 shares during the same period.