Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] moved down -47.21: Why It’s Important

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFH] closed the trading session at $0.20 on 09/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2001, while the highest price level was $0.3643. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Atlas Financial Holdings Receives Nasdaq Notice of Additional Delinquency.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on August 18, 2020 due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the “Q2 Form 10-Q”).

As previously disclosed, the Company received notices from the Staff on June 9, 2020 regarding its non-compliance with the Rule following the Company’s delay in the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”) and on July 1, 2020 regarding its non-compliance with the Rule following the Company’s delay in the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Form 10-Q”). The Company will continue to work diligently to complete and file the Form 10-K, the Q1 Form 10-Q, and the Q2 Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.50 percent and weekly performance of -48.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -61.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, AFH reached to a volume of 3985097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Sandler O’Neill have made an estimate for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71.

AFH stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.62. With this latest performance, AFH shares dropped by -61.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.72 for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5301, while it was recorded at 0.3597 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4923 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.09. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.05.

Return on Total Capital for AFH is now -83.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 425.60. Additionally, AFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 425.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] managed to generate an average of -$279,762 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFH.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.10% of AFH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 957,023, which is approximately 5.014% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; RBF CAPITAL, LLC, holding 198,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in AFH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34000.0 in AFH stock with ownership of nearly -1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFH] by around 112,673 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 249,039 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,259,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,621,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,791 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 138,376 shares during the same period.