Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Is Currently -3.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] traded at a low on 08/31/20, posting a -3.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.86. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Xerox Holdings Corporation Announces Pricing of Add-on Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that it has priced its previously announced add-on offering of an additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2025 (the “additional 2025 notes”) and $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.500% senior notes due 2028 (the “additional 2028 notes” and, together with the additional 2025 notes, the “additional notes”). The additional 2025 notes will be issued at an offering price of 100.75% of their face amount (plus accrued interest from August 6, 2020), and the additional 2028 notes will be issued at an offering price of 102.50% of their face amount (plus accrued interest from August 6, 2020). The offering is expected to close on August 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The additional 2025 notes will be issued under the existing indenture pursuant to which Xerox previously issued $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2025, all of which remain outstanding. The additional 2028 notes will be issued under the existing indenture pursuant to which Xerox previously issued $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.500% senior notes due 2028, all of which remain outstanding. The additional notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Xerox Corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3773634 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for XRX stock reached $3.93 billion, with 212.95 million shares outstanding and 202.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 3773634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $47 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $13, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.91.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.79, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.15.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 10.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.92. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $24,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to -7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

There are presently around $3,325 million, or 85.20% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 23,456,087, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,026,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.56 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $258.75 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -14.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 23,879,783 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 36,266,891 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 116,140,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,287,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,499,215 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 9,086,583 shares during the same period.