Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Market

why Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.56

By Annabelle Farmer

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.40 at the close of the session, down -1.20%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that One Steuart Lane, San Francisco’s Ultra-Luxury Waterfront Condominium Tower, Celebrates Official Topping Off.

The Once-In-A-Lifetime Residential Building Located on The City’s Famed Embarcadero Reaches Significant Construction Milestone Ahead of a 2021 Opening.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE), and SRE Group Ltd., today announced the official topping off of San Francisco’s only new ultra-luxury waterfront condominium tower, One Steuart Lane. Rising from one of the most premier sites on the West Coast and touting unobstructed views of San Francisco’s historic Bay Bridge and Ferry Building, One Steuart Lane reached its vertical height of 220 feet as the 20-story, 120-unit tower continues to be developed as one of the last newly constructed residential buildings on San Francisco’s prized Embarcadero. One Steuart Lane celebrates this significant milestone following a 2018 groundbreaking and ahead of an estimated 2021 completion date. Considered a once-in-a-lifetime, generational opportunity to own an iconic piece of San Francisco, the premier stone and glass building will redefine the city’s skyline while introducing a rare collection of elegant one- to three-bedroom ultra-luxury residences and private outdoor living spaces unlike any other in the city of San Francisco.

Paramount Group Inc. stock is now -46.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGRE Stock saw the intraday high of $7.49 and lowest of $7.325 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +15.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 3088402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57.

How has PGRE stock performed recently?

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.00. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.91.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.04. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$116,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around $1,092 million, or 67.90% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,677,017, which is approximately -6.279% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.13 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.15 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 19,241,165 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 21,788,058 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 106,504,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,534,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,253,067 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,406,933 shares during the same period.

