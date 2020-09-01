why Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.71

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] jumped around 0.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $28.71 at the close of the session, up 2.43%. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

— Makes Strong Progress on Subscription Transition with 88% of Billings from Subscriptions and Record 83% Non-GAAP Gross Margin.

— Delivers Solid ACV Billings of $140 Million, up 13% YoY .

Nutanix Inc. stock is now -8.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTNX Stock saw the intraday high of $29.32 and lowest of $27.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.86, which means current price is +153.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 11058715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $28.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NTNX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.30. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 29.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.91 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 24.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.20 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.39 and a Gross Margin at +77.88. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.75.

Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutanix Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTNX.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $3,961 million, or 76.00% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,653,429, which is approximately 2.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,379,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.27 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $443.09 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 10.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 14,674,567 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 14,662,483 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 108,615,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,952,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,603,754 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,990,490 shares during the same period.