Wells Fargo lifts Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKCA] jumped around 6.9 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.28 at the close of the session, up 60.63%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Akcea Therapeutics, Inc..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (“AKCA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKCA) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the Company by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“IONS”) (NASDAQ: IONS), pursuant to which IONS will acquire all of the minority shares of AKCA that it does not already own. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, the Company’s shareholders will receive $18.15 in cash for each share of AKCA common stock that they own.

If you own AKCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 7.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKCA Stock saw the intraday high of $19.6499 and lowest of $18.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.79, which means current price is +128.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 270.99K shares, AKCA reached a trading volume of 6749073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $44 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on AKCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKCA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

How has AKCA stock performed recently?

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.52. With this latest performance, AKCA shares gained by 68.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.35 for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.34 and a Gross Margin at +96.76. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for AKCA is now -0.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.88. Additionally, AKCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA] managed to generate an average of $92,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKCA.

Insider trade positions for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [AKCA]

There are presently around $358 million, or 19.80% of AKCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKCA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,611,618, which is approximately -0.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,302,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.09 million in AKCA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.76 million in AKCA stock with ownership of nearly 5.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akcea Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKCA] by around 1,898,699 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,746,583 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,928,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,573,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKCA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 301,335 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 339,532 shares during the same period.