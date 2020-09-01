Wedbush slashes price target on salesforce.com inc. [CRM] – find out why.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] gained 0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $272.65 price per share at the time.

salesforce.com inc. represents 896.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $250.39 billion with the latest information. CRM stock price has been found in the range of $265.91 to $274.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 15882003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $267.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $250 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $287, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CRM stock. On August 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRM shares from 220 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 10.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 67.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.79. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 39.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.67 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.34, while it was recorded at 261.69 for the last single week of trading, and 175.88 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +68.05. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 19.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $203,182 million, or 84.50% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 86,346,648, which is approximately -4.229% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 71,232,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.42 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.67 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 991 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 47,301,413 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 48,397,675 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 649,513,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 745,212,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,454,902 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 7,396,982 shares during the same period.