Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] Stock trading around $30.88 per share: What’s Next?

Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Sunrun, Vivint Solar Announce Stock Purchase Agreement Between Coatue and Blackstone Affiliate.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) and Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) today announced that Coatue US 24 LLC (“Coatue”), a vehicle affiliated with Coatue Management, L.L.C., has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with 313 Acquisition LLC (Blackstone affiliate) (“313 Acquisition”) for the purchase of 11,627,907 shares of Vivint Solar common stock in a private transaction. 313 Acquisition sold the shares to Coatue for $21.50 per Vivint Solar share, which was based on the trailing 10-day volume weighted average price of Vivint Solar common stock with a reference date of August 4, 2020, representing an aggregate purchase of approximately $250 million.

In connection with the purchase, Coatue has (i) entered into a support agreement, pursuant to which Coatue agreed, among other things, to vote its shares of Vivint Solar common stock acquired from 313 Acquisition in favor of the adoption of the merger agreement previously entered into by Sunrun and Vivint Solar and (ii) entered into a lock-up agreement, pursuant to which Coatue agreed not to transfer the shares it acquires from 313 Acquisition for 120 days following the closing of the merger, subject to certain exceptions, as further described in regulatory filings relating of Sunrun and Vivint Solar relating to the purchase made today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither Sunrun nor Vivint Solar sold any shares of common stock in the transaction and neither company will receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by 313 Acquisition to Coatue.

A sum of 2406079 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Vivint Solar Inc. shares reached a high of $31.29 and dropped to a low of $30.01 until finishing in the latest session at $30.88.

The one-year VSLR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -51.52. The average equity rating for VSLR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSLR shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Vivint Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Vivint Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on VSLR stock. On May 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VSLR shares from 4.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Solar Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

VSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, VSLR shares gained by 51.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.46 for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.43, while it was recorded at 29.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vivint Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Vivint Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.96.

Return on Total Capital for VSLR is now -10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 799.04. Additionally, VSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 782.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] managed to generate an average of -$34,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Vivint Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

VSLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivint Solar Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSLR.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,773 million, or 97.30% of VSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSLR stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 69,619,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,453,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.97 million in VSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $110.6 million in VSLR stock with ownership of nearly 15.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivint Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE:VSLR] by around 9,411,944 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 7,502,731 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 105,278,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,193,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSLR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,352,111 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,249 shares during the same period.