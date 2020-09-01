VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -10.06% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] loss -0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $22.98 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2020 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted share basis unless otherwise stated.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights.

VICI Properties Inc. represents 533.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.35 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $22.84 to $23.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7706214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $25.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VICI stock. On December 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VICI shares from 26 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.71, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.02.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.49. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $3,899,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 9.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $13,518 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 59,611,910, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,319,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $927.37 million in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -1.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

214 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 95,632,515 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 61,426,416 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 431,183,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,242,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,775,436 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,702,456 shares during the same period.