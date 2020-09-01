Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is -3.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on 08/28/20, posting a -0.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.26. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Verizon Foundation commits $1 million to Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

Today, the Verizon Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support immediate relief efforts across communities in Louisiana and Texas impacted by Hurricane Laura. The funds will be donated to the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, with each charity receiving $500,000 to aid in their emergency response and recovery.

“Verizon stands ready to support first responders, our customers and employees impacted by this catastrophic hurricane,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We will continue to partner with disaster relief organizations to provide resources and care for the people in our society who are the most vulnerable.”Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word LAURA to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill and donated to American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code.“The Red Cross is proud to count Verizon as a partner as we work together to provide people throughout the Gulf Coast impacted by Hurricane Laura with much needed support, food and shelter, as well as add additional safety precautions to keep people safe during this pandemic,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.Based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, an area hit especially hard by the hurricane, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana has been central to community building across the area for more than a decade. The organization will use the Verizon donation to issue grants to local nonprofits that will help community members recover from Hurricane Laura.“Connecting people who care with causes that matter, like rebuilding after a hurricane, is what we do at the Community Foundation,” said Sara Judson, CEO of the Community Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for this significant funding from Verizon Foundation which will truly help us make a difference in southwest Louisiana.”No one knows southwest Louisiana better than a nonprofit operated and located in Lake Charles,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “In times like this, public-private partnerships, such as that between Verizon and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, are needed to help the people and businesses of Louisiana to rebuild and become more resilient.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11856081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 0.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.12%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $255.04 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.60M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 11856081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.80, while it was recorded at 59.43 for the last single week of trading, and 57.46 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.13 and a Gross Margin at +45.85. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 16.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.86. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $142,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 1.23%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $163,507 million, or 67.50% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 333,177,039, which is approximately -1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 310,048,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.37 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.94 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,428 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 120,963,587 shares. Additionally, 1,093 investors decreased positions by around 128,756,917 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 2,509,428,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,759,148,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,285,031 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 15,885,801 shares during the same period.