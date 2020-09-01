Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell -54.58% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $9.81 on 08/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.725, while the highest price level was $10.13. The company report on August 31, 2020 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Under Armour, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – UA.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour”) (NYSE: UA) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Under Armour and its shareholders. If you are an Under Armour shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Under Armour’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Under Armour in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Under Armour, and whether Under Armour has suffered damages as a result.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.58 percent and weekly performance of -4.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 3795974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $8 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 116.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -8.11%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,462 million, or 81.50% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,157,548, which is approximately -9.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,146,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.34 million in UAA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $97.98 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -28.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 30,643,616 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 40,497,072 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 77,895,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,036,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,998,776 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 21,792,091 shares during the same period.