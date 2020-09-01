Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell -45.38% so far this year. What now?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] traded at a low on 08/31/20, posting a -1.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.73. The company report on August 31, 2020 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Tapestry, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – TPR.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate certain directors and officers of Tapestry, Inc. (“Tapestry”) (NYSE: TPR) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Tapestry and its shareholders. If you are a Tapestry shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Tapestry’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Tapestry in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Tapestry, and whether Tapestry has suffered damages as a result.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5364945 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tapestry Inc. stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $4.07 billion, with 276.20 million shares outstanding and 274.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 5364945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $19.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to -9.24%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $3,625 million, or 91.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,950,828, which is approximately -6.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,550,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.55 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $276.21 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -11.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 44,602,142 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 47,888,267 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 153,578,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,068,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,346,430 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 12,008,340 shares during the same period.