Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] is -26.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] traded at a high on 08/28/20, posting a 1.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.49. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Old Republic Declares Regular Third Quarter Cash Dividend Of 21 Cents Per Share.

The Board of Directors of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 21 cents per share. This dividend is payable September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2020. Subject to Board approval of each quarter’s new rate, the full year’s cash dividend will amount to 84 cents per share compared to 80 cents paid in 2019.

This latest dividend increase marks the 39th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted its cash dividend rate, and 2020 becomes the 79th year of uninterrupted cash dividend payments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1474384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Old Republic International Corporation stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for ORI stock reached $4.95 billion, with 297.52 million shares outstanding and 285.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ORI reached a trading volume of 1474384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.59.

How has ORI stock performed recently?

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.50 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.97.

Return on Total Capital for ORI is now 20.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.26. Additionally, ORI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] managed to generate an average of $117,378 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old Republic International Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

There are presently around $3,761 million, or 76.80% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,838,680, which is approximately -4.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,685,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $456.53 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $398.4 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 12.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

191 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 26,101,934 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 27,756,669 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 174,216,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,074,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,849,222 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,554,465 shares during the same period.