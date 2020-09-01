Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiated PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.12%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that PagerDuty to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on September 2, 2020.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021, ended July 31, 2020, after market close on September 2, 2020. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the video call will be available on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.

Over the last 12 months, PD stock dropped by -16.81%. The one-year PagerDuty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.11. The average equity rating for PD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.54 billion, with 77.77 million shares outstanding and 64.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, PD stock reached a trading volume of 2626984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $43 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2019, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 5075.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

PD Stock Performance Analysis:

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.99, while it was recorded at 30.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PagerDuty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +85.22. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.26.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] managed to generate an average of -$75,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

PD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagerDuty Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,976 million, or 73.80% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,198,461, which is approximately 99.364% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; ACCEL GROWTH FUND IV ASSOCIATES L.L.C., holding 4,606,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.48 million in PD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $118.19 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly -48.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 19,563,511 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 11,291,610 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,615,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,470,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,266,520 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,215,989 shares during the same period.