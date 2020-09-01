Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.19 billion, up 36.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 0.16% or 0.18 points to close at $111.68 with a heavy trading volume of 2580574 shares. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Dating App Chispa and Voto Latino Partner To Ignite And Unite Latinxs And Promote Voter Registration.

Chispa, the #1 dating app made for US Latinx millennial singles with over 3 million downloads, has teamed up with Voto Latino, the grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, to help ignite and unite their community to register to vote, choose their candidate, and make their voice heard.

The 2020 election is set-up to be a breakout year for Latinxs as they make up the largest minority group of eligible voters. Census Bureau survey data found that Latinx turnout in the previous election wasn’t that different from prior years, but Latinx turnout in the 2018 midterms was 40.4%, a 50% increase over the 2014 midterms. The combination of Latinx voters making up a larger share of the electorate and turning out in higher numbers could have a huge impact in 2020, especially in the many states where the Latinx population is rising. With less than 75 days until Election Day, Chispa and Voto Latino are collaborating to make sure the community is heard and to help connect based on important issues, educate, and fire up Latinx millennials on Chispa to register to vote and turn out on November 3, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $111.49, the shares rose to $112.25 and dropped to $110.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded 69.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -149.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 2580574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $124.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $115, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 51.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH].

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 8.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $1,471 million, or 44.20% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,964,197, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 2,550,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.81 million in MTCH stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $198.88 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 13,175,251 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,175,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,175,251 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.