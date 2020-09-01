Market cap of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] reaches 32.75B – now what?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] slipped around -0.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $36.98 at the close of the session, down -1.54%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that BNY Mellon Wealth Management names Jennifer Barnaby as Senior Client Strategist in Atlanta, GA.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Jennifer Barnaby as a Senior Client Strategist, working with high-net-worth individuals, family offices, business owners, executives, and foundations and endowments on their wealth strategy and planning. Based in Atlanta, she reports directly to Southeast Regional President, Kent Moegerle.

Jennifer joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Branch Banking & Trust Company (Truist), where she worked in several roles, including Vice President, Regional Corporate Banker; Vice President, Wealth Lending Officer; and most recently, Vice President, Wealth Advisor, serving as a relationship manager for high-net-worth clients. .

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock is now -26.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BK Stock saw the intraday high of $37.56 and lowest of $36.785 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.60, which means current price is +40.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 3873441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $44.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 211.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.98.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.09, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 40.44 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.26.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 5.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.02. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $91,384 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 3.22%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $27,315 million, or 86.70% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately -9.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,640,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.0 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 13.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 58,685,053 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 54,368,396 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 625,585,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,639,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,108,833 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,688,422 shares during the same period.