Market cap of Synchrony Financial [SYF] reaches 14.37B – now what?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -3.76 percent to reach at -$0.97. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Synchrony Recognized for Leading Diversity and Inclusion Efforts.

Company Named To Highest Level of Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index;.

Index Evaluates Three Areas: Best Practices, Inclusive Culture, and Transparency.

A sum of 5740385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.83M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $25.77 and dropped to a low of $24.81 until finishing in the latest session at $24.81.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.94. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $24.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.77.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.39, while it was recorded at 25.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.32 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.67. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $227,091 per employee.

SYF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,591 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,754,244, which is approximately 25.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43,021,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in SYF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.03 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 18.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 89,173,024 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 70,300,579 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 388,334,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,808,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,854,973 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,181,937 shares during the same period.