Market cap of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] reaches 140.51B – now what?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] slipped around -0.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $62.20 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Phase 3 IDHENTIFY Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the Phase 3 IDHENTIFY study evaluating IDHIFA® (enasidenib) plus best supportive care (BSC) versus conventional care regimens, which include best supportive care (BSC) only, azacitidine plus BSC, low-dose cytarabine plus BSC or intermediate-dose cytarabine plus BSC, did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation. The safety profile of IDHIFA was consistent with previously reported findings. The company will complete a full evaluation of the IDHENTIFY data and work with investigators to present detailed results at a future medical meeting.

“While we are disappointed by the outcome of the IDHENTIFY study, we remain confident in IDHIFA’s established role as a treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory AML with an IDH2 mutation and are grateful to all those who participated in the study,” said Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, Global Clinical Development, Hematology, Bristol Myers Squibb. “AML is one of the most difficult-to-treat blood cancers, and we’re committed to furthering our research and improving on the standards of care for patients living with this aggressive disease.”.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock is now -3.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMY Stock saw the intraday high of $62.80 and lowest of $61.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.34, which means current price is +35.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.07M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 14176988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $73.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.20, while it was recorded at 62.41 for the last single week of trading, and 60.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.15.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.13. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $114,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 18.40%.

