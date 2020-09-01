Market cap of Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] reaches 4.25M – now what?

Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: APEX] closed the trading session at $0.83 on 08/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.71, while the highest price level was $0.87. The company report on June 30, 2020 that Hi-Tec Sports, A Subsidiary of Apex Global Brands, Announces New Venture Series.

Innovative range of performance apparel, where fashion meets function, to be launched this fall in collaboration with Tharanco Lifestyles.

Apex Global Brands (APEX), a global brand management and licensing organization that markets a portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands it owns, creates and elevates, today announced that its subsidiary Hi-Tec Sports International Holdings, in collaboration with Tharanco Lifestyles, will be launching a new patent pending Venture Series of performance apparel. The initial range of thoughtfully designed, high-quality offerings featuring built-in face masks will soon be available for purchase on hi-tec.com and will roll out nationally this fall.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.15 percent and weekly performance of 14.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, APEX reached to a volume of 2281699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Global Brands Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for APEX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

APEX stock trade performance evaluation

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.21. With this latest performance, APEX shares gained by 23.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6932, while it was recorded at 0.7620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6782 for the last 200 days.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.55. Apex Global Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.66.

Return on Total Capital for APEX is now 8.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,079.61. Additionally, APEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] managed to generate an average of -$310,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Apex Global Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apex Global Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 25.00% of APEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEX stocks are: COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 885,066, which is approximately -28.694% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 174,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in APEX stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $74000.0 in APEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apex Global Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:APEX] by around 127,439 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 392,209 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 884,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,404,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,836 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,534 shares during the same period.