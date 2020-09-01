JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $18

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.79%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that JetBlue and Marcus by Goldman Sachs® Announce Broader Availability of MarcusPay™ – An Option for Customers to Pay Over Time.

— Inaugural Partnership for MarcusPay Allows JetBlue Customers to Lock in Fixed Rates and a Flexible Way to Finance Flights and Vacation Packages –.

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) and Marcus by Goldman Sachs® today announced that MarcusPay™ is now available for JetBlue flights in addition to vacation packages. MarcusPay, a no deposit, no-fee, fixed rate point-of-sale installment loan option, allows customers to pay for larger purchases over time. JetBlue, the platform’s inaugural partner, launched MarcusPay earlier this year exclusively for customers booking JetBlue Vacations packages bundling flights with hotels.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock dropped by -33.49%. The one-year JetBlue Airways Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.64. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.04 billion, with 271.70 million shares outstanding and 270.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 7533492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. On April 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 13.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.12 and a Gross Margin at +13.70. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.68. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JBLU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JetBlue Airways Corporation go to -13.41%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,462 million, or 81.10% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,213,621, which is approximately -19.513% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,043,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.46 million in JBLU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $218.88 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -8.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 22,425,099 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 53,277,876 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 138,040,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,743,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,062,648 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 8,477,142 shares during the same period.