International Paper Company [IP] Is Currently -1.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] loss -1.79% or -0.66 points to close at $36.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2796159 shares. The company report on August 26, 2020 that NFWF Announces $5.6 Million in Grants to Advance Longleaf Pine Habitat and Support Wildlife in Eight Southeast States.

Twenty-three grants will support efforts to conserve nearly 350,000 acres of longleaf pine habitat and help recover populations of at-risk wildlife.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $5.6 million in grants to restore, enhance and protect longleaf pine forests in eight Southeast states. The grants will generate more than $6.9 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $12.5 million.

It opened the trading session at $36.92, the shares rose to $36.92 and dropped to $36.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IP points out that the company has recorded -2.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, IP reached to a volume of 2796159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $39.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.75, while it was recorded at 36.44 for the last single week of trading, and 37.86 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 12.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.00. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $24,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $11,833 million, or 83.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,517,638, which is approximately -2.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,995,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.11 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 35.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 27,865,749 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 26,403,516 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 271,986,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,255,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,207,160 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,986,739 shares during the same period.