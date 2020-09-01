HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] Stock trading around $23.87 per share: What’s Next?

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] loss -7.52% or -1.94 points to close at $23.87 with a heavy trading volume of 14103699 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results and Announces Regular Cash Dividend.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) (“HollyFrontier” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(176.7) million, or $(1.09) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $196.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The second quarter results reflect special items that collectively decreased net income by a total of $135.9 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include long-lived asset impairments at the Cheyenne Refinery and PCLI totaling $429.5 million and corporate restructuring, Cheyenne Refinery severance and integration charges totaling $5.4 million. These items were partially offset by a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $269.9 million and HollyFrontier’s pro-rata share of Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s gain on sales-type leases of $19.1 million. Excluding these items, net loss for the current quarter was $(40.8) million ($(0.25) per diluted share) compared to $372.3 million ($2.18 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2019, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net income by $175.4 million.

It opened the trading session at $25.72, the shares rose to $25.85 and dropped to $23.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HFC points out that the company has recorded -27.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, HFC reached to a volume of 14103699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $33.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on HFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HFC stock

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, HFC shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.01, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading, and 34.90 for the last 200 days.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.14. HollyFrontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for HFC is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.70. Additionally, HFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] managed to generate an average of $189,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HollyFrontier Corporation posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HollyFrontier Corporation go to -10.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

There are presently around $3,306 million, or 88.00% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,759,836, which is approximately -1.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,899,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.78 million in HFC stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $296.95 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HollyFrontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 16,347,506 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 14,481,328 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 107,664,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,493,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,976,254 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,229,547 shares during the same period.