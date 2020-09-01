For Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $249. What next?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.40%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One with Livongo Health CEO: The combination with Teledoc presents “a massive opportunity”.

In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Office Officer of Livongo Health (LVGO) had a clear message:.

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, healthcare, and the soon to be combined entity with Teledoc.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock rose by 272.65%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.85. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.22 billion, with 81.65 million shares outstanding and 80.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 3433249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $229.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 12.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 320.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.40.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.16, while it was recorded at 213.32 for the last single week of trading, and 150.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

TDOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,796 million, or 93.20% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,922,160, which is approximately 1.408% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,769,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.29 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 3.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 13,110,959 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 15,521,861 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 44,600,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,233,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,907,968 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,967,339 shares during the same period.