Credit Suisse slashes price target on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] – find out why.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] price plunged by -4.48 percent to reach at -$4.1. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Operating revenues were $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 94.8%, or $1.57 billion, from $1.66 billion for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $637.6 million, or $5.97 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $94.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited for the second quarter of 2020 excludes the impact of $75.7 million of expense related to our commitment to pay salary, tips and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020, which we accrued during the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted Property EBITDA (1) was $(322.9) million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of $480.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

A sum of 3323571 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.45M shares. Wynn Resorts Limited shares reached a high of $90.80 and dropped to a low of $87.45 until finishing in the latest session at $87.45.

The one-year WYNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.54. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $97.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.26.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.96, while it was recorded at 87.31 for the last single week of trading, and 97.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 608.12. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 588.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of $4,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

WYNN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Limited posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wynn Resorts Limited go to 5.36%.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,648 million, or 71.90% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,526,953, which is approximately 2.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,488,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.28 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $604.56 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 7.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 10,878,083 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 16,555,333 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 48,588,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,021,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,363,631 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,968,932 shares during the same period.