Credit Suisse Resumed Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.50 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results.

Strong capital efficiency drives lower planned 2020 capital spending, higher expected fourth quarter production.

Highlights:.

Ovintiv Inc. stock is now -50.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OVV Stock saw the intraday high of $11.64 and lowest of $11.335 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.75, which means current price is +447.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 2223508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 16.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 12.03 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovintiv Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to -10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $2,183 million, or 73.40% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,767,797, which is approximately -0.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,858,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.87 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $224.27 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 1442.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 80,561,069 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 41,905,881 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 67,329,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,796,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,276,896 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 22,826,691 shares during the same period.