Century Aluminum Company [CENX] Stock trading around $9.90 per share: What’s Next?

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] price surged by 6.57 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Century Aluminum Company Applauds Trump Administration Action to Restore Effectiveness of 232 Tariff Program.

President Donald J. Trump today announced the reinstatement of Section 232 aluminum tariffs on Canada in order to stop an unprecedented surge of imports from Canada. Over the past twelve months, Canada’s imports of unalloyed primary aluminum to the U.S. have increased by over 95%.

Michael Bless, Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ: CENX) President and Chief Executive Officer, praised the President’s action: “President Trump’s action demonstrates this administration’s continued dedication to restoring the U.S. aluminum industry and American jobs. As policymakers focus on shoring up our manufacturing base and enhancing supply chain resiliency, the President’s leadership helps to secure continued domestic production of this vital strategic material and level the playing field for thousands of American aluminum workers.”.

A sum of 1636395 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Century Aluminum Company shares reached a high of $9.91 and dropped to a low of $9.22 until finishing in the latest session at $9.90.

The one-year CENX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.43. The average equity rating for CENX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CENX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CENX Stock Performance Analysis:

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, CENX shares gained by 28.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Century Aluminum Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.91 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.17.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.79. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$36,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CENX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Aluminum Company posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CENX.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $451 million, or 52.20% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,574,918, which is approximately -1.77% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,966,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.07 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.38 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly -2.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 4,709,492 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,520,931 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 35,288,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,519,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,306,731 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,254,066 shares during the same period.