Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] moved down -4.24: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $16.48 on 08/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.47, while the highest price level was $17.34. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Seabourn Announces Additional Voyage Cancellations For Three Ships, Updates Itineraries For New Seabourn Venture Expedition Ship.

.

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, announced today that it will cancel additional voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet as a part of its pause in global ship operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.58 percent and weekly performance of 2.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.86M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 43589535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $15.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $18, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.31, while it was recorded at 16.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 9.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & Plc posted 2.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,095 million, or 56.20% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,959,175, which is approximately 63.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $837.69 million in CCL stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $635.75 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 96,296,611 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 47,857,114 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 286,369,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,523,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,221,414 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 15,267,784 shares during the same period.