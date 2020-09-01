Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] Revenue clocked in at $3.58 billion, down -35.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.47 during the day while it closed the day at $14.34. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Bloomin’ Brands Announces Group Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) promoted Sheilina Henry to Group Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion. In this newly created position, Henry will lead the company’s efforts toward furthering equality and inclusion in the areas of leadership, talent, training, and education.

“This is an important part of our culture and the new role enhances our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer. “Sheilina is a talented, passionate, and respected leader with extensive operations experience who will guide our efforts to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve at all levels within our company.”.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock has also gained 15.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLMN stock has inclined by 25.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.80% and lost -35.02% year-on date.

The market cap for BLMN stock reached $1.15 billion, with 87.50 million shares outstanding and 80.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, BLMN reached a trading volume of 3624881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $14.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLMN stock. On July 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BLMN shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 91.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.37. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 24.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.75 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +11.43. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now 10.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 120.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,467.41. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,351.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] managed to generate an average of $1,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to -5.67%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,147 million, or 94.20% of BLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,062,850, which is approximately 1.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,588,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.49 million in BLMN stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $105.44 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly -7.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 13,030,476 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 12,522,636 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 54,433,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,986,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,444,386 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,456,387 shares during the same period.