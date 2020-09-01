Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, up 312.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ: ATOM] price surged by 16.39 percent to reach at $1.79.

A sum of 2719879 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 645.74K shares. Atomera Incorporated shares reached a high of $13.30 and dropped to a low of $11.19 until finishing in the latest session at $12.71.

The one-year ATOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.34.

Guru’s Opinion on Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Atomera Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Atomera Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atomera Incorporated is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 496.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

ATOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, ATOM shares gained by 19.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.68 for Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atomera Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2556.29 and a Gross Margin at +52.53. Atomera Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2495.31.

Return on Total Capital for ATOM is now -86.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, ATOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] managed to generate an average of -$782,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Atomera Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

ATOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atomera Incorporated posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOM.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 24.70% of ATOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOM stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,041,367, which is approximately -37.189% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,006,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.8 million in ATOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.1 million in ATOM stock with ownership of nearly 24.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atomera Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ:ATOM] by around 1,886,825 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 728,176 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,189,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,804,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 489,095 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 7,198 shares during the same period.