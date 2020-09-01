Argus slashes price target on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] – find out why.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] loss -2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $17.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Preferred Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM), declared a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company be paid on October 1, 2020 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on September 11, 2020.

About Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. represents 436.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.40 billion with the latest information. HWM stock price has been found in the range of $17.36 to $17.995.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 2646376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.18, while it was recorded at 17.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.02 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.69. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $11,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $7,531 million, or 90.90% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,991,394, which is approximately -3.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 41,565,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $728.23 million in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $728.23 million in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 66,059,962 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 48,832,781 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 314,966,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,859,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,305,275 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 12,916,349 shares during the same period.