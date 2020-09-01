9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] moved up 7.73: Why It’s Important

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] price surged by 7.73 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on August 31, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced the formation of its scientific advisory board (SAB). The SAB comprises an esteemed group of six experts in the gastroenterology field with sub-specialties in celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and functional GI diseases. They will work closely with the 9 Meters leadership team in advancing the clinical development of the company’s co-lead assets, NM-002 for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS) and larazotide for the treatment of celiac disease.

“Having access to the knowledge and expertise of these six individuals on our SAB will be incredibly valuable as we advance our candidates for both celiac disease and SBS,” said John Temperato, president and chief executive officer of 9 Meters. “We feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring this board’s understanding of gastrointestinal disorders and experience in clinical research to our own drug development process and look forward to their contributions, especially as we complete the first Phase 3 trial ever conducted for the treatment of celiac disease.”.

A sum of 3788888 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.84M shares. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.68 and dropped to a low of $0.591 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

The average equity rating for NMTR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

NMTR Stock Performance Analysis:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 37.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5649, while it was recorded at 0.6202 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NMTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 20.60% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; GRANITE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,087,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.47 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 27,243,087 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 300,338 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,083,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,626,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,188,689 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 104,674 shares during the same period.