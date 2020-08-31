why Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.07

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.06 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Physicians Realty Trust Receives Credit Rating of ‘BBB’ from Fitch Ratings, Inc..

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company,” the “Trust,” “we,”, “our” and “us”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment trust, has been assigned a corporate credit rating of ‘BBB’ from Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) with a stable outlook. Fitch has also assigned ‘BBB’ issue ratings to our senior unsecured revolving credit facility, term loan, and bonds. In its commentary, Fitch noted the Company offers “durable cash flows relative to the broader REIT universe” and that “the coronavirus pandemic has not resulted in any meaningful erosion in DOC’s credit profile.”.

Per the Company’s Unsecured Credit Agreement, the assigned ‘BBB’ rating reduces our current Facility Fee Rate to 0.20% (from 0.25%), LIBOR Rate Margin for Revolving Borrowings to 0.90% (from 1.10%), and LIBOR Rate Margin for Term Loans to 1.00% (from 1.25%). Assuming the Company’s $70 million revolver balance as of June 30, 2020, interest expense savings total $1.2 million per year as a result of this ratings action.

Physicians Realty Trust stock is now -4.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.19 and lowest of $17.865 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.78, which means current price is +64.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 1825078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOC shares from 19 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 571.46.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.66, while it was recorded at 18.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.82. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.34.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.48. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $967,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,704 million, or 98.50% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,110,748, which is approximately 5.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,317,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.41 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $162.83 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 39.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 37,990,087 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 18,299,320 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 148,780,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,070,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,293,844 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,768,005 shares during the same period.