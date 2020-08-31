why MPLX LP [MPLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.57

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] price surged by 3.94 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Marathon Pipe Line LLC earns American Petroleum Institute Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award.

Marathon Pipe Line LLC, a subsidiary of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), has earned the American Petroleum Institute’s (API’s) 2019 Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award. The recognition is based on selection by pipeline industry peers, and recognizes the company for fostering a culture of safety, sharing and implementing best practices, and participating in API policy and technical work.

Shawn Lyon, president of Marathon Pipe Line, said the award is a testament to the dedication of the company’s employees. “They’re out there giving their all, focused on our mission to safely and reliably operate pipelines 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – and they’re making a difference,” he said. “No matter what, even during this pandemic, they always answer the higher calling to be guardians of public safety. The safety of those in the communities where we operate – that’s at the heart of everything Marathon Pipe Line does.”.

A sum of 2157314 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. MPLX LP shares reached a high of $18.72 and dropped to a low of $17.99 until finishing in the latest session at $18.71.

The one-year MPLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.62. The average equity rating for MPLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $23.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

MPLX Stock Performance Analysis:

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.40, while it was recorded at 18.34 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MPLX LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.80.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.19. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of $166,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MPLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 4.51%.

MPLX LP [MPLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,426 million, or 30.10% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 52,063,318, which is approximately 132.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 30,366,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.16 million in MPLX stocks shares; and HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, currently with $538.51 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 68,581,385 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 42,668,768 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 232,218,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,468,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,234,921 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,319,362 shares during the same period.