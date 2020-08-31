why GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.40

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.09 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on August 17, 2020 that GenMark Diagnostics Announces Submission of Emergency Use Authorization for its eSensor® SARS-CoV-2 Test.

Leveraging GenMark’s eSensor XT-8® platform to expand COVID-19 diagnostic testing capacity.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, announced that it has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the intent to commercially distribute the eSensor® SARS-CoV-2 Test for clinical use. The company has also submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the FDA for its eSensor® SARS-CoV-2 Test.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock is now 172.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNMK Stock saw the intraday high of $13.30 and lowest of $12.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.88, which means current price is +289.58% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, GNMK reached a trading volume of 1862298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNMK shares is $21.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $15 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on GNMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

How has GNMK stock performed recently?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, GNMK shares dropped by -26.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.50 and a Gross Margin at +32.50. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.79.

Return on Total Capital for GNMK is now -52.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 631.28. Additionally, GNMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 616.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] managed to generate an average of -$108,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNMK.

Insider trade positions for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]

There are presently around $898 million, or 97.60% of GNMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNMK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,451,263, which is approximately 14.643% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,894,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.25 million in GNMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.78 million in GNMK stock with ownership of nearly 26.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK] by around 36,366,429 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 19,937,605 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,272,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,576,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNMK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,665,127 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 9,725,537 shares during the same period.