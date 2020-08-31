Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] moved up 0.53: Why It’s Important

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.16%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Washington Prime Group Announces New Lifestyle Tenancy at Southern Park Mall, Including The Bunker Indoor Golf Entertainment Center, Bogey’s Restaurant and Planet Fitness.

-The Bunker to include the Ben Curtis Golf Academy.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today provided an update on redevelopment efforts at Southern Park Mall, located in Boardman, Ohio and serving the greater Youngstown MSA. The Company remains committed to executing a first class redevelopment project, which will feature the DeBartolo Commons athletic and entertainment green space and event venue for the benefit of Southern Park Mall’s guests, tenants, and community neighbors and partners.

Over the last 12 months, WPG stock dropped by -80.05%. The one-year Washington Prime Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.0. The average equity rating for WPG stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.82 million, with 190.54 million shares outstanding and 185.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, WPG stock reached a trading volume of 1562480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPG shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

WPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7657, while it was recorded at 0.6944 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8669 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Washington Prime Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.24 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.17. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of $4,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

WPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 66.20% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,728,678, which is approximately -28.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,417,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.21 million in WPG stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $5.03 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 14.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 18,816,989 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 39,685,285 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 54,859,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,361,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,240,419 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,852,364 shares during the same period.