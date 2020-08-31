United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] moved up 2.20: Why It’s Important

United Community Banks Inc. [NASDAQ: UCBI] closed the trading session at $18.38 on 08/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.09, while the highest price level was $18.655. The company report on August 5, 2020 that United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable October 5, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $453.559 per share (equivalent to $0.453559 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company’s 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (NASDAQ: UCBIO). The dividend is payable September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2020. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.50 percent and weekly performance of 5.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 508.13K shares, UCBI reached to a volume of 1255768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UCBI shares is $21.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UCBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for United Community Banks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $32.50 to $23.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for United Community Banks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on UCBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Community Banks Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UCBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for UCBI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.74.

UCBI stock trade performance evaluation

United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, UCBI shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.52, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 23.00 for the last 200 days.

United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.17. United Community Banks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.04.

Return on Total Capital for UCBI is now 13.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.35. Additionally, UCBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] managed to generate an average of $79,873 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Community Banks Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UCBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Community Banks Inc. go to 1.00%.

United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,301 million, or 82.40% of UCBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UCBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,425,424, which is approximately -0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,368,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.76 million in UCBI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $74.66 million in UCBI stock with ownership of nearly -6.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in United Community Banks Inc. [NASDAQ:UCBI] by around 5,053,916 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 5,670,392 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 60,053,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,777,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UCBI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,076,137 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,448,882 shares during the same period.