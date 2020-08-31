Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] is 10.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UCTT] price surged by 7.79 percent to reach at $1.87. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Ultra Clean to Present at the Needham Virtual Conference.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) today announced that it will present at the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference. The presentation webcast will take place at 9:45 am PT on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and can be accessed at www.uct.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations shortly after the presentation.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. .

A sum of 1421097 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 483.47K shares. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $25.93 and dropped to a low of $24.16 until finishing in the latest session at $25.88.

The one-year UCTT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.98. The average equity rating for UCTT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UCTT shares is $33.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UCTT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stock. On September 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for UCTT shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UCTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for UCTT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

UCTT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, UCTT shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.21, while it was recorded at 25.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +16.57. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.88.

Return on Total Capital for UCTT is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.53. Additionally, UCTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] managed to generate an average of -$2,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

UCTT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UCTT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $884 million, or 92.60% of UCTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UCTT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,966,699, which is approximately 1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,714,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.25 million in UCTT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $69.49 million in UCTT stock with ownership of nearly -12.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UCTT] by around 3,839,545 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,627,392 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,675,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,142,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UCTT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,984,270 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 821,918 shares during the same period.