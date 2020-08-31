Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] Revenue clocked in at $26.10 million, up 70.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] slipped around -0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.87 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Translate Bio Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Reviews Recent Progress.

— Expanded collaboration with partner Sanofi Pasteur for all infectious diseases further unites Translate Bio’s leading mRNA technology and large-scale manufacturing with Sanofi’s world class vaccine development and distribution –.

— Continued progress in advancing COVID-19 vaccine candidates supports goal to initiate first-in-human clinical trial Q4 2020 –.

Translate Bio Inc. stock is now 70.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TBIO Stock saw the intraday high of $14.24 and lowest of $13.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.09, which means current price is +103.97% above from all time high which was touched on 06/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, TBIO reached a trading volume of 1167429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on TBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

How has TBIO stock performed recently?

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, TBIO shares dropped by -11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 14.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1245.48. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1451.73.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -66.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,218,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

Insider trade positions for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

There are presently around $919 million, or 89.90% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 2.85% of the company’s market cap and around 18.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,830,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.61 million in TBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $64.89 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 46.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 17,762,724 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,340,600 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 44,138,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,241,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,626,698 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,651,916 shares during the same period.