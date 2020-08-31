The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] is -31.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.51 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Future Of Benefits: New Research From The Hartford Reveals Shifts In Attitudes About Employee Benefits Amid Pandemic.

New research from The Hartford, a leader in employee benefits and absence management, revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic is changing how both employees and employers feel about benefits. Although many employees continue to view their benefits positively, both their perceived value of the benefits provided and their trust in the company to make the best benefits decisions have declined.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now -31.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIG Stock saw the intraday high of $42.07 and lowest of $41.1516 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.75, which means current price is +118.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 1624337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $52.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.42, while it was recorded at 41.27 for the last single week of trading, and 46.81 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 17.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.03. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $106,923 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 2.44%.

Insider trade positions for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $13,586 million, or 93.80% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,772,040, which is approximately -0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,721,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $843.77 million in HIG stock with ownership of nearly -1.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 31,069,413 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 29,733,927 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 266,501,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,304,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,549,715 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,398,413 shares during the same period.