The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is -18.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] loss -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $26.07 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2020 that Net Health Acquires Tissue Analytics.

Combines market leaders in wound care clinical documentation, wound imaging and predictive analytics.

Net Health, a premier provider of cloud-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for specialized care settings, today announced that it has acquired Tissue Analytics, a pioneering developer of automated mobile wound and skin imaging and predictive analytics solutions. The acquisition of Tissue Analytics expands Net Health’s leadership position within the wound care market, and for all customers, will accelerate the delivery of next generation wound care technology solutions, including predictive analytics. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Silversmith invested additional equity to support the acquisition of Tissue Analytics.

The Carlyle Group Inc. represents 348.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.28 billion with the latest information. CG stock price has been found in the range of $25.49 to $26.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 1319312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $30.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 36 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.99, while it was recorded at 26.53 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.41 and a Gross Margin at +81.12. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,126.93. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $214,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 13.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $2,974 million, or 36.80% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 24,292,103, which is approximately -3.095% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,504,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.12 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $328.9 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 139.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 45,021,047 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 13,353,770 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,717,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,092,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,148,251 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,460,268 shares during the same period.