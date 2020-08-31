Stifel lifts Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.70%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its 2020 activities. Key highlights are as follows:.

See the supplemental tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures including adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow and free cash flow.

Over the last 12 months, GPOR stock dropped by -71.65%. The one-year Gulfport Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.63. The average equity rating for GPOR stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $117.26 million, with 159.93 million shares outstanding and 143.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, GPOR stock reached a trading volume of 1381223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPOR shares is $1.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gulfport Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulfport Energy Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPOR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.70. With this latest performance, GPOR shares dropped by -26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0043, while it was recorded at 0.7262 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5507 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gulfport Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +15.85. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.01.

Return on Total Capital for GPOR is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.88. Additionally, GPOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] managed to generate an average of -$6,719,322 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Gulfport Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

GPOR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPOR.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103 million, or 87.90% of GPOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,205,993, which is approximately -6.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 20,906,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.7 million in GPOR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.59 million in GPOR stock with ownership of nearly -14.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR] by around 21,316,137 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 32,169,994 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 83,103,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,589,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPOR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,492,296 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,188,227 shares during the same period.