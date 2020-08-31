Photronics Inc. [PLAB] Stock trading around $10.40 per share: What’s Next?

Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAB] traded at a low on 08/28/20, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.40.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1249356 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Photronics Inc. stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for PLAB stock reached $690.96 million, with 64.94 million shares outstanding and 63.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 459.38K shares, PLAB reached a trading volume of 1249356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Photronics Inc. [PLAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAB shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Photronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Photronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLAB stock. On November 11, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for PLAB shares from 12 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Photronics Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has PLAB stock performed recently?

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, PLAB shares dropped by -12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Photronics Inc. [PLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +21.94. Photronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.41.

Return on Total Capital for PLAB is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.85. Additionally, PLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] managed to generate an average of $16,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Photronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Photronics Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Photronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]

There are presently around $632 million, or 95.10% of PLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,531,406, which is approximately -3.914% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,445,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.6 million in PLAB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.99 million in PLAB stock with ownership of nearly -3.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Photronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAB] by around 5,673,790 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,732,308 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 49,400,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,806,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,705,182 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,764,537 shares during the same period.